Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.62 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) opened at 15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of -0.20. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $15.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

