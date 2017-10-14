Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG) Receives $18.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

DFRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) traded down 11.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,399 shares. The firm has a market cap of $269.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.78. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, CFO Neil H. Thomson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas G. Dritsas acquired 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $100,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $151,546.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 57,394 shares of company stock valued at $809,299. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,338,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 298,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 190,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,068,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after acquiring an additional 155,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,946 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

