Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG) Posts Earnings Results

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) opened at 12.75 on Friday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $269.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

In related news, CFO Neil H. Thomson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas G. Dritsas purchased 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,394 shares of company stock worth $809,299. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

DFRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

