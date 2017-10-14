Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) VP Sells $129,057.60 in Stock

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $129,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajeev Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Rajeev Gulati sold 10,972 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $106,208.96.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Rajeev Gulati sold 4,028 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $35,929.76.

On Monday, October 9th, Rajeev Gulati sold 5,000 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Rajeev Gulati sold 13,452 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $112,189.68.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) opened at 9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.41. Data I/O Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Data I/O Corporation had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Data I/O Corporation will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 22.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 77.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 20,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 58.8% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 120.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation provides programming and associated intellectual property management solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in the manufacturing of flash, microcontrollers and flash-memory-based intelligent devices. It designs, manufactures and sells programming systems used by designers and manufacturers of electronic products.

