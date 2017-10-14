Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Corporation by 17.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher Corporation by 92.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation during the first quarter worth $157,000. Motco boosted its position in Danaher Corporation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Corporation by 62.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Danaher Corporation (DHR) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/danaher-corporation-dhr-shares-bought-by-financial-counselors-inc.html.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. set a $96.00 target price on Danaher Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

In other news, insider William King sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $618,790.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,787.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $878,291.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 86.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. Danaher Corporation’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.