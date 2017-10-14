DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research Corporation’s Q1 2018 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) traded up 1.56% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,143 shares. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.69 and a 52-week high of $190.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. Lam Research Corporation had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $244,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 6,897 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,106,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,066 shares of company stock worth $8,350,148. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 119,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation during the first quarter worth $2,293,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

