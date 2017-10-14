Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyanotech Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.6735881271798 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Cyanotech Corporation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cyanotech Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyanotech Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) traded up 8.33% on Friday, reaching $4.55. 6,587 shares of the company were exchanged. Cyanotech Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.87 million.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyanotech Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cyanotech Corporation will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/cyanotech-corporation-cyan-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Cyanotech Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The Company’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.