CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 73,292 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 167,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,663,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,883,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) opened at 72.60 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 241,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $20,032,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,255 shares in the company, valued at $24,859,112.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,625 shares of company stock worth $58,318,431. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

