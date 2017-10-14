Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,960 Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mitel Networks Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mitel Networks Corporation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mitel Networks Corporation by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mitel Networks Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mitel Networks Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 298,796 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Mitel Networks Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.55 million. Mitel Networks Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mitel Networks Corporation will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terence H. Matthews sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,870.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott sold 350,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $2,891,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120,691 shares of company stock worth $17,436,594. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MITL. BidaskClub raised Mitel Networks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Mitel Networks Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitel Networks Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial raised Mitel Networks Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mitel Networks Corporation from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Mitel Networks Corporation Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

