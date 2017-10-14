CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CUI Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CUI Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CUI Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.
Shares of CUI Global (NASDAQ CUI) opened at 3.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $74.11 million. CUI Global has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.
CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CUI Global will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CUI Global by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in CUI Global by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 514,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,610,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 267,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.
About CUI Global
CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
