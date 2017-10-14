Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 8,407.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,587 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ensco Plc worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ensco Plc by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ensco Plc by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,046,542 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ensco Plc by 20.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ensco Plc in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ensco Plc by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ensco Plc (ESV) opened at 5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Ensco Plc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.48 million. Ensco Plc had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post ($0.40) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Ensco Plc’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

ESV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ensco Plc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco Plc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Ensco Plc Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

