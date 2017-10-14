Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,358 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) opened at 82.40 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company’s market cap is $3.05 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,316 shares in the company, valued at $126,320,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 16,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $1,164,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,630.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $4,589,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $80.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

