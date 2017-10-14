Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,102 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,950 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 37,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,725,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $456,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,984 shares of company stock worth $1,301,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) opened at 88.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.87. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 382.86%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

