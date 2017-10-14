CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 527,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife in a report on Monday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CryoLife to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In related news, Director James Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 43,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $950,974.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,633.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,050 shares of company stock worth $3,769,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE CRY) opened at 20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

