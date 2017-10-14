Cryo-Cell International Inc. (CCEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Cryo-Cell International Inc. (CCEL) opened at 6.79 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock’s market cap is $48.23 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is engaged in cellular processing and cryogenic storage. The Company’s segments include cellular processing and cryogenic storage, with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use and the manufacture of Prepacyte CB units, the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells.

