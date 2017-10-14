Critical Review: RELX PLC (RELX) & S&P Global (SPGI)

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of RELX PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of S&P Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of S&P Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RELX PLC and S&P Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RELX PLC 0 1 5 0 2.83 S&P Global 0 1 7 0 2.88

S&P Global has a consensus price target of $156.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. Given S&P Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S&P Global is more favorable than RELX PLC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RELX PLC and S&P Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RELX PLC $9.71 billion 4.72 $2.93 billion N/A N/A S&P Global $5.80 billion 7.17 $2.66 billion $8.56 18.90

RELX PLC has higher revenue and earnings than S&P Global.

Profitability

This table compares RELX PLC and S&P Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RELX PLC N/A N/A N/A S&P Global 38.78% 202.37% 18.20%

Risk and Volatility

RELX PLC has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&P Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RELX PLC pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. S&P Global pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. S&P Global pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

S&P Global beats RELX PLC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RELX PLC

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Company’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science and advance healthcare. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics. The Legal segment is a provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations. Its Exhibitions segment consists of Reed Exhibitions, which is an exhibitions business, with events in over 30 countries.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc., formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc., is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. The Company’s subsidiary, CRISIL Limited (CRISIL), is a global analytical company and a provider of ratings, data and research, analytics and solutions.

