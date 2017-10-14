Critical Review: Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) versus Alamos Gold (AGI)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Franco-Nevada Corporation alerts:

Franco-Nevada Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Franco-Nevada Corporation pays out 119.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alamos Gold pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada Corporation and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada Corporation 21.26% 4.39% 4.31% Alamos Gold -2.61% 0.44% 0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada Corporation and Alamos Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada Corporation $663.10 million 22.59 $511.30 million $0.77 104.90 Alamos Gold $510.10 million 4.18 $153.90 million ($0.05) -141.97

Franco-Nevada Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada Corporation and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 6 6 0 2.50 Alamos Gold 0 2 1 0 2.33

Franco-Nevada Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.23%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Franco-Nevada Corporation has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Alamos Gold on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa. Its properties in the United States include Goldstrike, Stillwater, Gold Quarry, Marigold, Fire Creek/Midas, Bald Mountain, South Arturo and Other. Its properties in Canada include Sudbury, Detour Lake, Golden Highway, Musselwhite, Hemlo, Kirkland Lake, Timmins West, Canadian Malartic and Other. Its properties in Latin America include Antapaccay, Antamina, Candelaria, Guadalupe-Palmarejo and Other. Its properties in Rest of World include Mine Waste Solutions (MWS), Sabodala, Subika, Tasiast, Karma, Duketon, Edikan and Other.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico. The Esperanza Gold Project is a development stage asset located in south-central Mexico in the state of Morelos. Agi Dagi and Kirazli gold development projects are located in Canakkale Province on the Biga Peninsula of northwestern Turkey. The Camyurt project is located near southeast of Canakkale, Turkey. In addition, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Quartz Mountain Property, which is located on the northern extension of the prolific Basin and Range Province of Nevada in Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.