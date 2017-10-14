Critical Analysis: Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) & Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Westlake Chemical Partners LP alerts:

73.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Corporation has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.55 $456.12 million $1.42 15.74 Westlake Chemical Corporation $6.94 billion 1.57 $1.33 billion $3.50 24.12

Westlake Chemical Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 3.60% 4.34% 2.54% Westlake Chemical Corporation 6.57% 13.68% 5.03%

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Westlake Chemical Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 102.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Corporation pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Westlake Chemical Corporation has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westlake Chemical Partners and Westlake Chemical Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 0 1 10 0 2.91

Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen. As of December 31, 2016, OpCo’s assets included three ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene, and a 200-mile ethylene pipeline. As of December 31, 2016, OpCo owned two ethylene production facilities at Westlake’s Lake Charles, Louisiana site (Petro 1 and Petro 2, collectively Lake Charles Olefins), and one ethylene production facility at Westlake’s Calvert City, Kentucky site (Calvert City Olefins), with an annual capacity of approximately 630 million pounds.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Its segments include Olefins and Vinyls. It manufactures ethylene (through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo)), polyethylene, styrene and associated co-products at its manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at its Longview facility. The Company’s products in its Vinyls segment include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), ethylene dichloride (EDC), chlor-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda) and chlorinated derivative products and, through OpCo, ethylene. It also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.