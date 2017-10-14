Critical Analysis: Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) versus The Competition

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Genesee & Wyoming to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Genesee & Wyoming Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genesee & Wyoming and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming 0 5 3 0 2.38 Genesee & Wyoming Competitors 183 1296 1799 70 2.52

Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus target price of $75.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Genesee & Wyoming’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesee & Wyoming has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming $2.08 billion $615.42 million 31.38 Genesee & Wyoming Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -4.44

Genesee & Wyoming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Genesee & Wyoming. Genesee & Wyoming is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesee & Wyoming’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming 6.64% 6.32% 2.63% Genesee & Wyoming Competitors 10.86% 15.03% 5.33%

Summary

Genesee & Wyoming competitors beat Genesee & Wyoming on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In North America, the Company has operations in eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Pacific, Southern and Canada. Outside the United States, the Company has operations in two regions: Australia and the United Kingdom/Europe (which consists of operations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as the provision of management and technical support through Freightliner to Saudi Arabia Railway Company).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.