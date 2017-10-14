Critical Analysis: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) & Its Peers

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ: EFSC) is one of 207 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enterprise Financial Services Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Enterprise Financial Services Corporation alerts:

72.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services Corporation 24.54% 11.18% 1.14% Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Competitors 19.72% 8.36% 0.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $176.17 million N/A 18.38 Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Competitors N/A N/A 25.56

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Competitors 380 2906 2380 70 2.37

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation beats its rivals on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Enterprise Financial Services Corporation

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets. The Company offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Its tax credit brokerage activities consist of the acquisition of Federal and State tax credits and the sale of these tax credits to clients. Enterprise Trust, a division of the Bank (Enterprise Trust or Trust), provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. It also offers a range of Treasury Management products and services that benefit businesses ranging from large national clients to smallest local merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.