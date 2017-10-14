Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (down from $465.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $501.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at 475.49 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $336.84 and a 52-week high of $485.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.24 and its 200 day moving average is $415.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post $22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.58, for a total transaction of $48,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $2,382,163. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

