Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crawford & from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Crawford &

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

