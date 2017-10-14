Cowen and Company Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Syntel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.
Syntel (SYNT) opened at 19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Syntel has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company’s market cap is $1.62 billion.
Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Syntel will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.
Syntel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Syntel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Syntel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Syntel during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Syntel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Syntel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.
About Syntel
Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.
