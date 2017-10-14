Cowen and Company Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Infosys Limited (INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen and Company in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Infosys Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Infosys Limited in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Infosys Limited from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.40 to $12.88 in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,491 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.74. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 billion. Infosys Limited had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,179,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,808 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,361,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,992 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,433,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

