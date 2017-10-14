Cowen and Company Reiterates “Hold” Rating for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FEYE. Vetr cut shares of FireEye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS AG set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) remained flat at $17.26 on Thursday. 2,675,611 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.14 billion. FireEye has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.39 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that FireEye will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cowen and Company Reiterates “Hold” Rating for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/cowen-and-company-reiterates-hold-rating-for-fireeye-inc-feye.html.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 88,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,547,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $202,212.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,884 shares of company stock worth $3,210,523. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.1% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 31,586 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,171 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

