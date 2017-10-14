Covington Capital Management Maintains Holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM)

Covington Capital Management held its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,162,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,984 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 534,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other J.M. Smucker Company (The) news, Director Gary A. Oatey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard K. Smucker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,738,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hilliard Lyons raised J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “long-term buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

Shares of J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE SJM) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,453 shares. J.M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.70 EPS for the current year.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

