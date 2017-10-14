Covington Capital Management Boosts Position in Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,477,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ TSLA) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $355.57. 3,540,533 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $59.34 billion. Tesla Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $389.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.41) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $371.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total value of $15,240,299.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total transaction of $34,661.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

