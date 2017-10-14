Covestro AG (1COV) PT Set at €66.00 by BNP Paribas

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Covestro AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Covestro AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Covestro AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.20 ($87.29).
Shares of Covestro AG (1COV) opened at 72.929 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.062. Covestro AG has a one year low of €50.70 and a one year high of €76.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.06.
About Covestro AG
Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.
