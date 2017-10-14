Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Position Decreased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308,169 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $143,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,464 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 1,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $813,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $244,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,540. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 486,881 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $2.25 billion. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 182.51% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

