Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 275,743 Shares of Xerox Corporation (XRX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 275,743 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Xerox Corporation worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corporation by 1,831.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,513,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,914,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corporation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,726,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corporation by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corporation by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,426,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corporation by 2,304.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox Corporation alerts:

Shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE XRX) opened at 33.01 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $8.39 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Xerox Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Xerox Corporation had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. Xerox Corporation’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox Corporation will post $3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Xerox Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-sells-275743-shares-of-xerox-corporation-xrx.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Xerox Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG initiated coverage on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xerox Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xerox Corporation from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Xerox Corporation Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.