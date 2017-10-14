Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Decreases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.41% of Extreme Networks worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 327,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,789.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $57,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,246.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ EXTR) opened at 12.14 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Decreases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-decreases-holdings-in-extreme-networks-inc-extr.html.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.