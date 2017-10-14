CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRMD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rodman & Renshaw decreased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

CorMedix (NYSEMKT CRMD) opened at 0.6382 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $37.80 million.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 566,207 shares of company stock worth $220,707.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11,785.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,067,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,670 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 177.8% during the second quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 4,166,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the period.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

