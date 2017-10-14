Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CMMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CVE:CMMC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has C$1.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.45 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CVE CMMC) traded up 2.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 278,219 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 million and a P/E ratio of 23.90. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a development and operating mining company in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

