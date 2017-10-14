Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Tire is facing operating margin pressure, due to volatile raw material costs and lack of sufficient increase in product pricing. Moreover, due to competitive pricing, promotions and lower volumes in the industry the company is witnessing a decline in product demand. Other headwinds faced by the company include an uncertain global market, uneven trade policies and currency fluctuations. Also, year to date, Cooper Tire’s shares have also underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CTB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE CTB) traded down 1.21% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 546,715 shares. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $720.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.00 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

