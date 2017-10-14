Contrasting Strayer Education (STRA) & Bridgepoint Education (BPI)

Strayer Education (NASDAQ: STRA) and Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Strayer Education pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bridgepoint Education does not pay a dividend. Strayer Education pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Strayer Education has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgepoint Education has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strayer Education and Bridgepoint Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strayer Education $449.07 million 2.12 $77.90 million $3.21 27.68 Bridgepoint Education $510.19 million 0.55 $33.22 million ($0.06) -159.47

Strayer Education has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgepoint Education. Bridgepoint Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strayer Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Strayer Education and Bridgepoint Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strayer Education 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bridgepoint Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Strayer Education currently has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Bridgepoint Education has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given Bridgepoint Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgepoint Education is more favorable than Strayer Education.

Profitability

This table compares Strayer Education and Bridgepoint Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strayer Education 7.90% 17.65% 11.15% Bridgepoint Education -1.39% 9.16% 5.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Strayer Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Bridgepoint Education shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Strayer Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Bridgepoint Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strayer Education beats Bridgepoint Education on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc. is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online. The University also offers an executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. Its subsidiary, NYCDA, provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development, primarily at its campus in New York City. Each undergraduate degree program includes courses in oral and written communication skills, as well as mathematics.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (Bridgepoint) is a provider of postsecondary education services. The Company’s academic institutions include Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Bridgepoint’s institutions conduct ongoing faculty and student assessment processes, and provide a range of student services. It offers Constellation, its learning platform, Waypoint Outcomes, its assessment software, and its mobile application technology. As of December 31, 2016, its institutions offered over 1,200 courses and over 80 degree programs. Ashford University offers associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs online. Ashford University comprises four colleges: the Forbes School of Business and Technology, the College of Education, the College of Health, Human Services and Science, and the College of Liberal Arts. University of the Rockies is a graduate institution that offers master’s and doctoral degree programs in the social and behavioral sciences.

