Contrasting Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) & Its Competitors

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE: SMG) is one of 28 public companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) 7.85% 36.28% 7.67% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Competitors -534.49% -17.00% -9.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Competitors 178 729 886 31 2.42

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) $2.93 billion $517.80 million 26.14 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Competitors $3.75 billion $756.62 million 15.25

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The). Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products. In the United Kingdom, its brands include Miracle-Gro plant fertilizers; Roundup, Weedol and Pathclear herbicides; EverGreen lawn fertilizers, and Levington gardening and landscape products.

