Contrasting Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) & Atento (ATTO)

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control 18.67% 36.12% 22.00% Atento 0.99% 11.96% 3.58%

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Atento does not pay a dividend. Ituran Location and Control pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Atento’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $218.77 million 3.53 $65.10 million $1.95 18.90 Atento $1.83 billion 0.48 $196.76 million $0.25 47.40

Atento has higher revenue and earnings than Ituran Location and Control. Ituran Location and Control is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atento, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ituran Location and Control and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ituran Location and Control currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.88%. Atento has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Ituran Location and Control.

Risk & Volatility

Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Atento on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Its operations consist of two segments: location-based services and wireless communications products. Its location-based services segment consists of its SVR and tracking services, fleet management and value-added services consisted of personal locater services and concierge services. Its wireless communications products segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location (AVL) and automatic vehicle identification. It primarily provides its services, as well as sells and leases its products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

About Atento

Atento S.A. is a provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services and solutions in Latin America. The Company offers a portfolio of CRM BPO services, including customer care, sales, collections, back office and technical support. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas and Brazil. Its services and solutions are delivered across multiple channels including digital (short message service (SMS), e-mail, chats, social media and applications, among others) and voice, and are enabled by process design, technology and intelligence functions. The Company also has client relationships across a range of industries working in sectors, such as telecommunications, banking and financial services and multi-sector, which comprise the consumer goods, services, public administration, pay television, healthcare, transportation, technology and media industries.

