Contrasting Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) & WageWorks (WAGE)

WageWorks (NYSE: WAGE) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WageWorks and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WageWorks 0 1 4 0 2.80 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

WageWorks currently has a consensus target price of $80.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.27%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.84%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than WageWorks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WageWorks and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WageWorks $434.87 million 5.85 $81.87 million $1.09 58.81 Interpace Diagnostics Group $13.76 million 2.38 -$10.89 million ($0.96) -1.54

WageWorks has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WageWorks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of WageWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WageWorks has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WageWorks and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WageWorks 9.60% 9.52% 3.30% Interpace Diagnostics Group -37.08% -32.06% -11.22%

Summary

WageWorks beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WageWorks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc. is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits. Its CDB programs assist employees and their families in saving money by using pre-tax dollars to pay for certain of their healthcare, dependent care and commuter expenses. Employers financially benefit from its programs through reduced payroll taxes. It provides operational support services to its clients and its cross-functional teams, including customer support and claims processing. It administers HSAs for employers that allow employee participants to invest funds to be used for qualified healthcare expenses.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc., formerly PDI, Inc., is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management. The Company operates through molecular diagnostics segment. It offers molecular tests, such as PancraGen, which is a pancreatic cyst molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy, and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules risk of malignancy utilizing a gene expression assay. Through its molecular diagnostics business, the Company provides diagnostic options for detecting genetic and other molecular alterations that are associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers, which are focused on early detection of cancer.

