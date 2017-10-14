Contrasting Hillenbrand (HI) and Its Rivals

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is one of 57 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hillenbrand to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.58 billion $278.20 million 20.15 Hillenbrand Competitors $2.20 billion $347.24 million 24.00

Hillenbrand’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand. Hillenbrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 8.74% 19.51% 7.21% Hillenbrand Competitors 1.30% 6.57% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hillenbrand and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hillenbrand Competitors 285 1642 1750 19 2.41

As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Hillenbrand’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hillenbrand pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Hillenbrand competitors beat Hillenbrand on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

