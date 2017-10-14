Contrasting Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ: GMRE) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Medical REIT and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 2 4 0 2.67 Physicians Realty Trust 0 3 10 0 2.77

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -8.39% -1.53% -0.72% Physicians Realty Trust 11.51% 1.75% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Physicians Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust $296.22 million 9.61 $195.49 million $0.23 78.61

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Global Medical REIT does not pay a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 246 properties located in 29 states with approximately 10,883,601 net leasable square feet. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing healthcare services. The Company focuses its investment activity on various types of healthcare properties, such as medical office buildings; outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; physician group practice clinics; ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty hospitals and treatment centers. Its properties include Arrowhead Commons, Aurora Medical Office Building, Decatur Medical Office Building and El Paso Medical Office Building.

