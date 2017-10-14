Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE:XLP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 29,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 114,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) traded up 0.18% on Friday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,315,638 shares. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

About Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

