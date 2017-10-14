Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Stake Raised by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Constellium N.V. worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium N.V. during the first quarter valued at about $19,706,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $15,220,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium N.V. during the first quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Constellium N.V. by 59.8% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,513,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 566,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Constellium N.V. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 506,945 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTM. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Constellium N.V. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Constellium N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on Constellium N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Constellium N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Constellium N.V. (CSTM) opened at 11.05 on Friday. Constellium N.V. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Constellium N.V. had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium N.V. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium N.V.

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

