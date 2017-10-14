Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Year to dates shares of Consolidated Water Co. have gained higher than the industry. Consolidated Water Co. is presently utilizing the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water. Apart from expanding organically, the company is also working to broaden its operation through strategic acquisition. Hurricane Irma has affected operations of the company’s water treatment plants due to power outages and will have an adverse impact on earnings in the third quarter. In addition, risk of losing major customer accounts or failure to renew long term contracts with major customers as well as foreign exchange fluctuation are other headwinds for the company.”

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ CWCO) remained flat at $12.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,964 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Consolidated Water Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Consolidated Water Co.’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 755,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co. Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

