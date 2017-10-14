CONSOL Energy’s (CNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $22.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.37.

Get CONSOL Energy Inc. alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) traded down 1.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 2,723,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm’s market cap is $3.65 billion.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $865.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 202.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/consol-energys-cnx-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

CONSOL Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 62.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 127,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,806,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 44.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,552,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 252.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 170.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 601,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 379,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.