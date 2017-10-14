ConocoPhillips (COP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Being a firm in the exploration and production industry, ConocoPhillips’ profitability has expectedly been hit by this weakly priced oil and gas market. As a result, the company’s revenue has been decreasing at a CAGR of 33.8% over the last three years. We are concerned about the company’s escalating debt levels. It is to be noted that at the end of second-quarter 2017, ConocoPhillips had only $7.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while its debt had climbed to $23.5 billion. Moreover, the company’s cash flow is expected to remain tight even after the capital-expenditure reductions. Hence, we do not see any improvement in the company’s upstream operations unless there’s a recovery in commodity prices.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,908 shares. The stock’s market cap is $60.12 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -34.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.5% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 249,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 409,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

