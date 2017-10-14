Comparing SunTrust Banks (STI) and BofI Holding (BOFI)

SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) and BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and BofI Holding’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 20.51% 8.48% 0.93% BofI Holding 29.53% 17.35% 1.61%

Volatility and Risk

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BofI Holding has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunTrust Banks and BofI Holding’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $8.44 billion 3.39 $1.81 billion $3.75 15.86 BofI Holding $370.30 million 4.71 $132.30 million $2.08 13.18

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than BofI Holding. BofI Holding is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunTrust Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of BofI Holding shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of BofI Holding shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BofI Holding does not pay a dividend. SunTrust Banks pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BofI Holding has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SunTrust Banks and BofI Holding, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 14 10 0 2.42 BofI Holding 0 1 4 0 2.80

SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus price target of $62.19, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. BofI Holding has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given BofI Holding’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BofI Holding is more favorable than SunTrust Banks.

Summary

BofI Holding beats SunTrust Banks on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management. The Wholesale Banking segment includes the operations of the Corporate and investment banking (CIB), Commercial and Business Banking, Commercial Real Estate, and Treasury and Payment Solutions businesses. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products nationally through its retail and correspondent channels, the Internet (www.suntrust.com) and by telephone. The Bank provides clients with a selection of full-, self- and assisted-service channels, including branch, call center, Teller Connect machines, mobile and tablet.

About BofI Holding

BofI Holding, Inc. (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. The Bank distributes its deposit products through a range of retail distribution channels, and its deposits consist of demand, savings and time deposits accounts. Its mortgage-backed securities consist primarily of mortgage pass-through securities issued by government-sponsored entities and non-agency collateralized mortgage obligations and pass-through mortgage-backed securities issued by private sponsors.

