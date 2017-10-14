Comparing Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) & Micron Technology (MU)

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Microsemi Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Microsemi Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Microsemi Corporation and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsemi Corporation 0 2 12 0 2.86 Micron Technology 1 3 28 0 2.84

Microsemi Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $58.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $45.66, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Microsemi Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Microsemi Corporation and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsemi Corporation 6.90% 19.91% 8.20% Micron Technology 25.04% 32.09% 16.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microsemi Corporation and Micron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsemi Corporation $1.79 billion 3.36 $550.50 million $1.06 49.01 Micron Technology $20.32 billion 2.20 $9.73 billion $4.32 9.35

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Microsemi Corporation. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsemi Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Microsemi Corporation has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Microsemi Corporation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsemi Corporation Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Its products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), system on chip solutions (SoCs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and power management products. The Company’s marketed products include Switchtec PFX PCIe switch, Flashtec NVM Express (NVMe)2032 and NVMe2016 controllers, Flashtec NVM Express (NVMe)2108 eight channel and NVMe2104 four channel controllers, PDS-EM-8100 PoE 2.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) Multiplexer, Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) components and miTimePLL.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

