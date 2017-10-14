Comparing Intevac (IVAC) & Its Competitors

Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intevac to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intevac and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $112.89 million $10.04 million 34.79 Intevac Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 50.37

Intevac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intevac. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 4.68% 7.29% 4.98% Intevac Competitors -24.03% 10.44% 4.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Intevac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intevac and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 2 3 0 2.60 Intevac Competitors 44 291 292 8 2.42

Intevac presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.67%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Intevac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intevac is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Intevac has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intevac beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. Its thin film equipment products include 200 Lean Disk Sputtering System, 200 Lean Etch and Deposition System, AccuLuber Disk Lubrication System, INTEVAC VERTEX System, INTEVAC MATRIX Implant System, ENERGi Implant System and INTEVAC MATRIX System. The Company’s photonic segment develops, manufactures and sells compact digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images.

