Comparing Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) and Strategic Hotels and Resorts (BEE)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT) and Strategic Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:BEE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Strategic Hotels and Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust 10.22% 7.53% 3.16% Strategic Hotels and Resorts 6.40% 5.76% 2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hospitality Properties Trust and Strategic Hotels and Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Strategic Hotels and Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Hospitality Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hospitality Properties Trust is more favorable than Strategic Hotels and Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Strategic Hotels and Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust $2.08 billion 2.32 $749.37 million $1.18 24.88 Strategic Hotels and Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Hotels and Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Strategic Hotels and Resorts does not pay a dividend. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 176.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Hospitality Properties Trust beats Strategic Hotels and Resorts on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were operated as Courtyard by Marriott, Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, Candlewood Suites, Residence Inn by Marriott, Sonesta ES Suites, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Staybridge Suites, Hyatt Place, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Resorts, the Clift Hotel, Radisson Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Hawthorn Suites, Country Inns & Suites by Carlson, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, and Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts.

Strategic Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (SHR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires and asset manages hotels. The Company owns land held for development including 50.7 acres of oceanfront land in Nayarit, Mexico; 13.8 acres of land in Scottsdale, Arizona adjacent to its Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, and a 20,000 square-foot oceanfront land parcel in Santa Monica, California adjacent to its Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The Company’s hotels are operated under the brands of Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hyatt, InterContinental, JW Marriott, Loews, Marriott, Montage, Ritz-Carlton and Westin. The Hotel del Coronado is operated by a specialty management company, KSL Resorts.

