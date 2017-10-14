Comparing Fairmount Santrol Holdings (FMSA) & Its Competitors

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE: FMSA) is one of 57 public companies in the “Oil Related Services and Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fairmount Santrol Holdings to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairmount Santrol Holdings’ rivals have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairmount Santrol Holdings and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Fairmount Santrol Holdings $681.12 million $84.28 million -22.75 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Competitors $2.00 billion $268.97 million -37.03

Fairmount Santrol Holdings’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fairmount Santrol Holdings. Fairmount Santrol Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fairmount Santrol Holdings and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairmount Santrol Holdings -6.11% -24.37% -3.68% Fairmount Santrol Holdings Competitors -17.95% -17.26% -5.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fairmount Santrol Holdings and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairmount Santrol Holdings 2 7 9 0 2.39 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Competitors 390 2022 2884 114 2.50

Fairmount Santrol Holdings presently has a consensus target price of $6.79, suggesting a potential upside of 49.18%. As a group, “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Fairmount Santrol Holdings’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fairmount Santrol Holdings is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Fairmount Santrol Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Fairmount Santrol Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fairmount Santrol Holdings rivals beat Fairmount Santrol Holdings on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fairmount Santrol Holdings

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Its I&R segment provides raw, coated, and custom blended sands to the foundry, building products, glass, turf and landscape, and filtration industries in North America. Its asset base includes approximately 800 million tons of proven and probable mineral reserves. As of March 2017, the Company had 10 sand processing facilities with 16.8 million tons of annual sand processing capacity. Its coating facilities include operations in Mexico, Denmark and China, through which it serves international oil and gas markets.

